KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast

Agencies from across the state will be also be heading east to honor Officer Cody Holte. We spoke to law enforcement from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Morton County Sheriff's Office, and the Burleigh County Sheriff's Office about the importance of being there to pay their respects.

"It's to show solidarity and support with that community and again with our brothers in blue up there, to show them that we have their backs and that they have our support," said Cpl. Josh Selle with the Morton County Sheriff's Office.