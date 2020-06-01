Cody Holte

KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures will drop into the 50s tonight with possible thunderstorm development to our southwest after midnight. These storms will move across southern North Dakota into the early morning hours, and will have the potential for large hail and strong winds. While some thunderstorms may linger after sunrise tomorrow, most will see a dry day with sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will warm back into the upper 70s and low 80s with breezy conditions expected. Above-average temperatures will return Wednesday with more thunderstorm development possible, particularly across the central part of the state. Look for slightly cooler temperatures to end the week, with perhaps another chance for rain in our southern counties on Thursday. Temperatures and rain chances will both increase through the weekend, as a more potent upper-level system moves our way.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Monday, June 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Cankerworms Treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cankerworms Treatment"

Mandan Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Businesses"

Weekly Bikes Rides

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weekly Bikes Rides"

RV Sales Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "RV Sales Up"

Summer Theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Theater"

Officer Cody Holte

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer Cody Holte"

MANDAN HOMICIDE

Thumbnail for the video titled "MANDAN HOMICIDE"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/1"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-1-20"

Robert One Minute 6-1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-1"

Tips and Tricks dryer balls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks dryer balls"

Dickinson United Way in need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson United Way in need"

Fargo Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Update"

Sam's Club Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sam's Club Closed"

Robert One Minute 5-31

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-31"

Watford City Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Track"

Pastor's Message of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pastor's Message of Hope"

Minot Black Lives Matter Protest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Black Lives Matter Protest"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge