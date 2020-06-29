KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast

Thunderstorms will persist tonight and into the overnight as a hot and humid airmass remains in place. Some of the storms may reach severe levels at times, with the main threats being large hail and strong, damaging winds. While storms overnight will generally move off the north and east, more thunderstorm development is expected by late tomorrow morning and tomorrow afternoon as a cold front slowly advances east. The severe weather threat will shift east across much of central and eastern North Dakota tomorrow before all rain comes to an end from west to east through tomorrow night. Expect high temperatures tomorrow to be in the 70s to the west behind the front, and perhaps reaching back into the 90s in our east, and out ahead of the cold front. Wednesday will be dry with plenty of sunshine, but rain chances will return, beginning Thursday and likely through the Independence Day weekend. Temperatures will likely remain above average through the weekend as the warm and active weather pattern persists.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

