KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Some neighborhoods across our west will see temperatures drop into the 40s overnight as a drier and cooler air mass moves in. There will be a few rain showers possible across our far southeast counties tonight, but all-in-all it’ll be a quiet night ahead. We’ll see a sunny, breezy day tomorrow with daytime highs slightly below seasonal norms and a northwest wind as an upper-level low centered to our north brings a northwest flow to the area. There will be a chance for an isolated shower near the Canadian border, but otherwise, dry weather. Look for dry weather to remain with us through the rest of the work week with temperatures steadily increasing. By Friday, daytime highs will reach into the 90s for some. In addition, a return of stronger thunderstorms will be possible as the pattern becomes more active, remaining so through the weekend and into next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Rural Broadband

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Broadband"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/13"

Grilling Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grilling Safety"

Food Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Safety"

Adulting Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Adulting Class"

Car Thefts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car Thefts"

Injury Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Injury Crash"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast /13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast /13"

Raising North Dakota: Hope & healing for traumatized children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: Hope & healing for traumatized children"

"Heroes on the Green" Fundraising Event for DCAC

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Heroes on the Green" Fundraising Event for DCAC"

Monday's forecast: A few storms with cooler temps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's forecast: A few storms with cooler temps"

NDC 13

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC 13"

College baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Top plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top plays"

Health Freedom demonstration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health Freedom demonstration"

Call for change

Thumbnail for the video titled "Call for change"

ND housing market

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND housing market"

Robert One Minute 7-12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 7-12"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss