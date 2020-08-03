KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast

Clouds will increase from the west overnight as an area of low-pressure approaches. We’ll see rain chances throughout the day tomorrow, with perhaps some thunderstorms approaching severe levels by later in the afternoon. Daytime highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s with a breezy southeast wind switching out of the west by later in the day. While a few showers may linger Wednesday, we’ll otherwise see dry conditions with plenty of sunshine through the rest of the week. Temperatures will begin to warm, particularly so on Friday as an upper-level system arrives. Rain chances will go up by late in the day on Friday and will remain through the weekend as our pattern becomes more active with temperatures at or above seasonal averages.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

