KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast

Expect another mild night ahead with most locales dropping into the 60s by early tomorrow morning. One more hot day is on tap for tomorrow, with daytime highs in the 80s for our eastern counties and 90s elsewhere. A cold front will move in from the northwest during the day tomorrow, with possible thunderstorm development along the front by the afternoon. There will be a chance for stronger thunderstorms, with rain chances lingering into Wednesday. Temperatures will cool off slightly by the middle of the week but will be further cooled into Thursday with increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms. Friday and the beginning of the weekend look dry and sunny with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Thereafter, a much cooler pattern looks to take hold, as daytime highs fall below seasonal averages to end the month of August.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

