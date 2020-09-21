KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’ll be a quiet night ahead with temperatures falling into the upper 40s to low 50s and clear skies. Very warm temperatures will be the theme for tomorrow, with all locales expected to see readings in the 80s. A southerly breeze will develop ahead of an approaching cold front by later tomorrow evening. This front will move across the area overnight into Wednesday morning. At the same time, rain chances will increase across our northern counties. The best chance for rain will be early Wednesday morning, with a slight chance for further thunderstorm development into the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the 60s and 70s before rebounding back to above-average numbers to finish the week. Another chance for rain arrives Friday with more seasonal, autumn-like conditions returning this weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Help for Farmers

Stanley Rescue

Legacy Volleyball

Bottineau Volleyball

Monday, September 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

New Testing

Burleigh-Morton Task Force

PIT Maneuver

Passengers Rising

Rail Safety Week

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/21

VIDEO: Thousands of starfish wash up on Navarre Beach

Teacher of the Year

After the Whistle 9-21 Refs

After the Whistle 9-21 David Gibson

After the Whistle 9-21 Ken Keller

Homicide in Williston

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/21

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss