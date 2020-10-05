KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast

Breezy conditions will stick around overnight for some with mild temperatures, most dropping into the mid to upper 40s. Daytime highs will warm into the 70s for a good majority of the viewing area, however, winds will be strong as a front pushes through during the afternoon. This will lead to an enhanced fire weather threat, and a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for tomorrow afternoon. Cooler air will arrive Wednesday, dropping daytime highs closer to early October averages, but another warm-up will then commence for the and of the week and into the weekend. Precipitation chances look minimal with windy conditions at times through the forecast period. The next chance for rain will most likely arrive on Sunday as the upper-level pattern changes. This change will also bring warm temperatures to an end and will make things feel more “October-like”.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder