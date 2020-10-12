KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast

A few showers may linger overnight with strong gusty winds at times, overnight lows will drop into the 30s. We’ll wake up to some sunshine tomorrow morning, but clouds will increase through the day as another upper-level storm system approaches. Rain will be possible along the Montana border by late tomorrow afternoon, with more rain possible through the night and into Wednesday. Rain chances will be highest in the northern half of our area, and with colder air wrapping in behind the surface low, a brief switchover to snow will be possible at times on Wednesday. Temperatures will be falling through much of the day, and a widespread hard freeze looks possible by Thursday morning. Winds will also remain strong into the weekend. Chances for precipitation will also remain in the forecast through the weekend, as the weather pattern turns decidedly cooler with a number of cold air intrusions. Accumulating snow will also become a possibility, although confidence in amounts and timing at this point is quite low.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder