KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A few showers may linger overnight with strong gusty winds at times, overnight lows will drop into the 30s. We’ll wake up to some sunshine tomorrow morning, but clouds will increase through the day as another upper-level storm system approaches. Rain will be possible along the Montana border by late tomorrow afternoon, with more rain possible through the night and into Wednesday. Rain chances will be highest in the northern half of our area, and with colder air wrapping in behind the surface low, a brief switchover to snow will be possible at times on Wednesday. Temperatures will be falling through much of the day, and a widespread hard freeze looks possible by Thursday morning. Winds will also remain strong into the weekend. Chances for precipitation will also remain in the forecast through the weekend, as the weather pattern turns decidedly cooler with a number of cold air intrusions. Accumulating snow will also become a possibility, although confidence in amounts and timing at this point is quite low.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

ATW: Dan Huntley Interview

AFW: Surrey Volleyball

AFW: Stats Kids

ATW: Beulah Mic'd Up

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/12

Teachers Concerns

Hospital Beds

Hall of Fame

Hostfest at Home

Robert Suhr KX News At 6:20 Forecast 10-12-20

Robert One Minute 10-12

FREEDOM WALK

ndc oct 12

Dickinson football

Rugby Volleyball

Plays of the week

Big road repairs in Turtle Mountain

Prepping your boat for winter

Checking car seats for cooler weather

Experts warn of scam targeting donors

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss