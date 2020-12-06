KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast

Our pattern remains remarkably quiet and will continue to do so into early next week. Sprawling high pressure at the surface will keep our skies mostly clear with overnight lows in the 20s and daytime highs in the 40s and 50s for most, and breezy westerly winds. A pattern change begins to emerge for the latter half of next week as the upper-level ridge across our west breaks down. This will allow for cooler temperatures to move back in, with increasing chances for precipitation. However, confidence remains low in timing or amounts of precipitation.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder