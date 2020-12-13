KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast

While COVID-19 has been especially tough for those in nursing homes, one group of carolers is hoping to make their holiday season a little brighter.

Sherry Yancey and Marian Fluharty said they got an idea to bring joy to those in long term care facilities -- many of whom might not get to see family this holiday. This afternoon, their group of roughly two dozen carolers visited five different homes and sang Christmas songs outside of the windows.