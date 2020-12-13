KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast

A cold front will approach the state by tonight. As the cold front moves through, stronger northwesterly winds will develop, and there will be a chance for a few snow showers by early Sunday morning. Accumulations will be less than an inch for most. The rest of the day tomorrow will feature some sunshine and breezy conditions. Daytime highs in the teens and 20s will be set early in the day and will continue to fall as cooler air arrives. Monday will see the coldest air of the forecast as high pressure builds in, with overnight lows down to the single digits and daytime highs only in the teens for some. Further along, models begin to hint at milder temperatures and a few chances for precipitation.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder