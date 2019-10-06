KX Storm Team Saturday Night Forecast

Winds tonight will gradually wind down although still be breezy through tomorrow. Look for abundant sunshine over the next few days with temperatures warming up. By Tuesday, some neighborhoods will feel temperatures back into the 70s! A strong cold front will push through some time Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Much colder air will move in behind the front. Expect rain and snow through much of Wednesday and Thursday. Even though the details still need to be worked out, it’s not out of the question that significant accumulations of snow will fall across parts of the state by the weekend. Temperatures will remain well below average into Saturday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

