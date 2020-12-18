KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

A cold front will push through our area overnight and will make for a colder, windy, and sunnier Friday. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s by tomorrow morning, with daytime highs only a few degrees warmer as colder air arrives. The colder air in place will be short-lived, as the front quickly lifts back to the north as a warm front overnight into Saturday. Expect temperatures to warm up through the night and through much of the day Saturday, with highs in the 40s widespread. 40-degree temperatures will remain with us Sunday and into early next week, with a slight chance for precipitation on both weekend days. As we head closer to Christmas, a more substantial cooldown will be possible, with confidence beginning to increase in accumulating snow Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

