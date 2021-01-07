KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Patchy fog and areas of light freezing rain could create tricky travel conditions overnight and into tomorrow morning. Clouds and fog will linger through much of the day tomorrow, as high temperatures will climb only a few degrees, mostly into the low to mid-30s. High pressure will begin to build in Saturday with some sunshine possible by later in the day. For the latter half of the weekend and into next week, expect very warm temperatures for what is climatologically the coldest time of the year. High temperatures will be into the 40s for some by Monday with temperatures climbing through the first half of the week. Precipitation chances will be minimal but will increase for the second half of next week with slightly cooler temperatures.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Thursday, January 7th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

President Trump releases video statement

KX Convo: Dr. Noe Mateo

Cramer Reacts

ND Capitol Security

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7

Adopt an Airman

Pet Food Bank

Minot School Update

Bonding Proposals

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/7/21

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/7

Thursday: Patchy freezing drizzle and a wintry mix

CBD Month

NDC JAN 7

Flasher Boy's Basketball

Watford City Girl's Basketball

St. Mary's Boy's Basketball

Century Boy's Basketball

Dr. Wynne: Vaccine Pace

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories