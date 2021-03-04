KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

High temperatures again tomorrow will reach the 50s and low 60s with abundant sunshine. The one exception may be across our northeast where patchy fog and some extended morning cloud cover may be observed. Here, expect afternoon highs in the 40s. Winds will remain generally light tomorrow, although will strengthen out of the southeast by Saturday as they respond to an area of low pressure at the surface. Well-above average temperatures look to continue through the weekend, with Sunday perhaps being the warmest day during the forecast period. There is some confidence in a more active pattern arriving by the Tuesday and Wednesday timeframe of next week, with rain and accumulating snow a possibility.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Thursday, March 4th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Reintegration Plan

Excess Deaths

Breakthrough COVID Cases

Potholes: What causes them?

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/4

A warm and dry forecast through the weekend

USpire ND

NDC MAR 4

Shiloh Christian Signings

Century Girl's Basketball

Kenmare Girl's Basketball

Burlington Bullying

Dr. Seuss at MPL

Dr Wynne: Global Vaccinations

Rent Bridge Update

J&J On the way

KX Convo: Emily Murray

Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News