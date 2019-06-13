KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to move from northwest North Dakota to the southeast into the overnight hours, with a slow wind down by tomorrow morning. However, temperatures will warm quickly tomorrow afternoon with southerly winds transporting moisture in from the south. With increased heat and humidity, instability will grow. Storms will form along an advancing area of low pressure and cold front, and grow quickly in an unstable environment. There is a chance for some of the storms to become severe, with strong winds and large hail being the main risks. Another cold front will advance through the state Saturday. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected, however, the severe risk will decrease with cooler temperatures. A few lingering showers and thunderstorms may persist Sunday, but we’ll see at least one dry day for your Monday. Another system then arrives Tuesday evening, with increased rain and thunderstorm chances through Wednesday. Temperatures next week look to remain close to seasonal averages.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder