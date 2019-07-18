KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

North Dakota's taxable sales and purchases for the first quarter of 2019 increased nearly 10 percent over the same period the previous year.

Taxable sales and purchases for January, February and March totaled nearly $4.4 billion dollars. 13 of the 15 major industry sectors reported gains over the year. The mining and oil extraction sector increased by nearly $124 million dollars. Williston, Minot and Dickinson saw increases in taxable sales and purchases for the first quarter.