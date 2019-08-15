KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

Skies will clear overnight with sunshine greeting us tomorrow morning. Temperatures will warm up into the 80s for most, with the sunshine lasting through the most of the day. To the northwest, a cold front will be arriving from the Canadian Prairies by late tomorrow night. This cold front will sweep across North Dakota Saturday, increasing temperatures and dropping high temperatures into the 60s for many. Afterward, the weather pattern looks to change with drier and warmer weather on tap to begin the weekend and last through much of next week.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder