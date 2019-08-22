KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

Thunderstorms will form in eastern Montana tonight and eventually roll into western North Dakota early tomorrow morning. Some may be on the stronger side, but will quickly weaken as they head further east. Most of the state will be under considerable cloudiness tomorrow, but low pressure will help to form more showers and thunderstorms, particularly across the southwest. There will be potential again for a few to become severe, but the amount of sunshine able to break through the clouds will be key in determining the risk. Another wave of showers and thunderstorms will arrive Saturday, with again the threat for severe weather dependent on the amount of sunshine breaking through the clouds. Sunday looks to remain wet, with an eventual pattern change occurring by early next week. High temperatures will remain below average, especially by the middle of next week when a series of cold fronts brings in cooler air from the north.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder