KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

WASHINGTON D.C. (NEXSTAR) -- Three state attorneys general were together in Washington Thursday for a joint announcement about a 50-state crackdown on the calls their offices get the most calls about, robocalls.

North Carolina AG Josh Stein, New Hampshire AG Gordon MacDonald, and Arkansas AG Leslie Rutledge, have reached an agreement with every attorney general in the country and a dozen phone companies to protect consumers from illegal robocalls and make it easier for the state’s top law enforcement officials to investigate and prosecute the callers on the other end of the line.