KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

Temperatures will fall into the 40s tonight for many, although cloud cover will increase. There will be a slight chance for rain showers across our southwest near dawn, with chances moving across our southern counties through the day tomorrow as high pressure at the surface slides east. Temperatures tomorrow will reach the 60s and 70s but will warm as we enter the holiday weekend. A few showers will be possible Saturday near the Canadian border, but otherwise, we’ll see highs back into the 70s. The warmest days will be Sunday and Monday, but thunderstorm chances will increase at the same time, with humidity building back in. Afterward, we’ll see cooler and drier air through most of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder