Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With the exception of a few showers across the Turtle Mountains, our overnight should be quiet with temperatures dropping into the lower 50s. We’ll be greeted by plenty of sunshine tomorrow, and highs will reach the 70s for most. However, a significant system arrives late tomorrow evening, with the rain picking up across our western counties by midnight. Rain will overspread much of the state by Saturday morning. Temperatures will start out in the 50s and hold there, or even fall slightly, throughout the day. In addition, winds will pick up, with gusts well over 30 mph possible. A break in the rain looks likely Sunday, although temperatures will remain well below average. Another system arrives Monday with plenty more rain and the chance for a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will hold below average through much of next week with yet more rain chances by Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

SANE Nurse Funding

Thumbnail for the video titled "SANE Nurse Funding"

Thursday, September 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, September 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Historic Highland

Thumbnail for the video titled "Historic Highland"

Dreamcatchers Play Ball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dreamcatchers Play Ball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Police investigating string of vehicle break-ins in Watford City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating string of vehicle break-ins in Watford City"

Bike Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bike Crash"

Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 9-5-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 9-5-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-5-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-5-19"

Farmers and Artisans Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Farmers and Artisans Market"

Hurricane Reunites Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hurricane Reunites Family"

New lungs, new life

Thumbnail for the video titled "New lungs, new life"

Food for Thought Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food for Thought Preview"

Someone You Should Know: Building Confidence With Toastmasters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: Building Confidence With Toastmasters"

Grace Stroh

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grace Stroh"

BSC vs Williston State Sept. 4

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC vs Williston State Sept. 4"

NASA in North Dakota

Thumbnail for the video titled "NASA in North Dakota"

Security Cameras

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security Cameras"

High Cost of Prescriptions

Thumbnail for the video titled "High Cost of Prescriptions"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss