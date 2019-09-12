KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

Rain will slowly wind down overnight from west to east as the surface low departs to our east. Winds will continue to stick around, with breezy conditions expected tomorrow. Temperatures will be down into the 40s for most tomorrow morning with considerable cloudiness, but sunshine will eventually come out into the afternoon, and high temperatures will reach the 70s out west. A weak cold front will bring slight rain chances to our northern counties Friday night and Saturday morning, but afterwards, a significant warmup will occur. Abundant sunshine will top off temperatures that reach the 70s Saturday, and 80s to end the weekend and through the beginning of next week! The next chance for rain will arrive Wednesday, with highs back to seasonal averages.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder