KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A few thunderstorms may for overnight across our western and southern counties, although they’ll generally remain isolated. Otherwise, expect mild temperatures into the morning, and a humid beginning to Friday. Warm temperatures tomorrow and increasing humidity will lead to an unstable environment, and an incoming cold front will trigger thunderstorm development. Storms could become severe with the parameters in place. Large hail and strong winds will be the primary threats, although a tornado threat cannot be ruled out at this point. Another area of low pressure will arrive Saturday, bringing more widespread showers and thunderstorms, although the severe threat will remain limited due to cooler temperatures. Abundant sunshine will be on tap to end the weekend and continue into early next week with warming temperatures. Rain chances increase across our northern counties Tuesday, with the entire viewing area looking at cooler weather with rain chances by Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Thursday, September 19th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, September 19th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Gold Bikes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gold Bikes"

Business Dying

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Dying"

ABC

Thumbnail for the video titled "ABC"

Amazon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon"

Mandan Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Football"

Hazen Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Football"

Bismarck High Cross Country

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Cross Country"

Century girls golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century girls golf"

Mike Honeyman Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mike Honeyman Update"

Oil Spills and Landowners

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Spills and Landowners"

Phone Scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phone Scams"

Big grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big grant"

Car Seat Cracks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car Seat Cracks"

4H

Thumbnail for the video titled "4H"

Stroke

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stroke"

KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Vaping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vaping"

Jumpstarting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jumpstarting"

Rescue Dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rescue Dog"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss