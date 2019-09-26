KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Showers should gradually wind down overnight, although a few may linger into tomorrow across our northern counties. A couple of cold fronts will keep our high temperatures in the 50s tomorrow for most, but we’ll also see a little sunshine by the afternoon. Clearing skies tomorrow night and into Saturday morning may induce frost formation, and this will be especially true for the northern areas. All eyes will then focus on the next incoming system from the southwest, with clouds and rain overspreading the entire viewing area by Saturday afternoon. In addition, a little snow may mix in across the northwest. Accumulations should be light and mostly confined to grassy surfaces, however. Rain will continue across the state through the weekend and into early Monday, with temperatures holding steady in the 40s and 50s. By Monday we’ll dry out, but temperatures look to remain below average through the forecast period.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Thursday, September 26th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, September 26th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Croby Svihovec

Thumbnail for the video titled "Croby Svihovec"

Century Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Girls Golf"

St. Mary's Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Girls Golf"

Girl Escapes Coyote Confrontation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Escapes Coyote Confrontation"

Why The Temperature Gauge At Your House May Be Wrong

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why The Temperature Gauge At Your House May Be Wrong"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/26"

Cloudy Skies All Day With Rain/Snow Chances On The Way

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cloudy Skies All Day With Rain/Snow Chances On The Way"

BSC Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball"

Japan Trade Deal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Japan Trade Deal"

Arson Charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arson Charge"

Fatal Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal Crash"

Credit Myths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Credit Myths"

Cannabis Study

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cannabis Study"

Breaking and Entering

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breaking and Entering"

The Big Event

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Big Event"

Divide Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Divide Co"

Robert Griffith

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Griffith"

Legacy Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Football"

Bismarck High Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Girls Golf"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss