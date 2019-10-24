KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

(KX News) — The ACLU said it's encouraged by the Department of Corrections in its reforming of pretrial detention, specifically ending cash bail.

The ACLU of North Dakota Advocacy Director Dane DeKrey said "It's time to end North Dakota's current system of cash bail that lets the size of your wallet determine whether you're granted freedom or stay locked up."

He said the cash bail system causes a ripple effect in many communities. Those that can't even afford a small bail amount, being held in jail until trial could cause loss of family, jobs and homes.