KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

A warm front will approach overnight from our west, increasing cloud cover and winds by tomorrow morning. We’ll warm up into the 40s tomorrow for most, with gusty south winds at times. As we head into the weekend, a powerful cold front will begin to arrive from the north. For Saturday, areas to the north will see a rain and snow mix during the day, with high temperatures reaching the 30s before dropping through the afternoon. Further south, temperatures will warm up into the 40s before rain and snow showers move in later in the day. By Saturday night, however, temperatures will be falling quickly across the entire viewing area. Sunday and Monday will be the coldest days of the forecast, with highs only in the teens and 20s, and some neighborhoods dropping below 0 by Monday and Tuesday morning. Temperatures will modify by Tuesday as another system begins to influence our weather. Chances for snow increase on Wednesday. Unlike other systems, this one does not appear to pull in arctic air behind it. Temperatures will stay near average through the end of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

