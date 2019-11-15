KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

Low clouds and fog will gradually push into North Dakota late tonight along a slowly advancing cold front. Along with reduced visibilities, there will be a chance for freezing drizzle with overnight lows down into the 20s. Low clouds may stubbornly hang around through tomorrow, although high temperatures will still climb into the 40s to the west. Highs further back to the east may be stuck in the 20s. A few rain showers may form along another cold front Saturday, mainly across our southern counties, with the possibility of a rain/snow mix across northern counties later in the afternoon. Light rain and snow showers may linger to end the weekend and into early next week, although cloud cover will let up a bit. Daytime high temperatures will remain the 40s through Tuesday before another storm system rolls in. Accumulating snow will be possible with this system, with colder air behind it.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder