KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

Temperatures will remain fairly steady overnight, as clear skies will be offset by a warming southerly wind. High temperatures tomorrow will reach the 30s north where the residual snowpack remains, but easily clear 40 degrees through the rest of the viewing area. In addition, expect abundant sunshine as high pressure at the surface continues to dominate our weather pattern. Another day of above-average temperatures and sunshine looks likely for Saturday. By Sunday, a bit of a pattern change will increase rain and snow chances, with a few showers lingering into early next week. Additionally, temperatures will start to tumble with more typical late-November weather likely. A significant storm system may potentially develop by the middle of next week, but it is still too far out to forecast specific locations with any confidence.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

