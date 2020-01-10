KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

As they say, communication is key, whether that's at our workplace, in our relationships, or when we're just out and about. But at some point, our skills aren't always at their best. You may have been accused of not listening or not being able to politely agree to disagree.

So, why is that? We asked an expert for some analysis.

Marie Schaaf Gallagher, PH. D. is a clinical neuropsychologist at Sanford Health in Bismarck.

"Neuropsychology is the connection between the brain functioning and our behaviors: what we do and how we think and our thinking skills," Gallagher said.