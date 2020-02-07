KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

Skies will begin to clear from northeast to southwest tonight, with chances for snow into tomorrow morning for our southwestern counties. Temperatures will be very cold overnight, with lows in the single digits below 0 to teens above from east to west respectively. A warm front will slowly drift east tomorrow, creating a tight temperature gradient again from east to west. In addition, we’ll see increased cloud cover in the vicinity of the front with slight chances for light snow showers. A strong system will approach from the west Saturday. This area of low pressure will have the potential to bring heavier accumulations of snow to mainly west and south-central portions of the state. Sunday looks to be dry, but the pattern turns more active by next week, with a chance for more accumulating snow. Data also continues to hint at colder arctic air arriving sometime during the latter half of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder