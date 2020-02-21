KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — “There’s this connotation that if you have kids, you’re never going to sleep. And I don’t think that’s true,” said Lauren Olsen.

For homes ruled by chaos and unbridled toddler energy, the pediatric sleep consultant has a few tips on how to get young children on a regular sleeping schedule. Once this fundamental routine is established, parents will sleep better, and, according to Olsen, children’s temperments will be easier during the day, “which makes parenting overall easier.”