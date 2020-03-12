KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

Skies will clear tonight allowing temperatures to drop into the teens and low 20s by tomorrow morning. Winds will also subside slightly, but it will be a chilly start to Friday. Highs tomorrow will warm up into the 20s and 30s with sunshine early. Clouds will begin to increase into tomorrow afternoon as an area of low-pressure forms out west. Winds will increase from the east in response, and snow chances will increase across southwest and south-central North Dakota by late tomorrow night. These areas may see snow lingering into Saturday morning, but it appears at this point that most accumulating snow will fall across western and northwestern North Dakota throughout the day. By Sunday, the highest snow chances will shift to northwestern and north-central portions of the state as the storm system departs to the east. The highest accumulations of snow will be across eastern Montana and northwestern North Dakota through the weekend, although confidence in this is still not high. By early next week, expect dry weather to reemerge with temperatures slightly above seasonal averages through the middle of the week. A more significant system is being hinted at by some models, with impacts possible beginning by late next Thursday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

