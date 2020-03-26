KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

Lows tonight will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s with dry conditions expected. Although a potent storm system to our south may increase cloud cover through our southern counties, many will see abundant sunshine with highs climbing well into the 50s. This mild and sunny pattern will continue through the weekend. Our warmest day looks to be Monday, but at the same time, the weather pattern turns more active. Winds will begin to increase along with precipitation chances. However, overall chances for precipitation will remain limited through at least the middle part of next week. At this point, model data is beginning to hint at a cooler pattern developing with increasing chances for snow. Confidence is still relatively low, but at this point, it does bear watching.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder