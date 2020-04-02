KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

Trinity gastroenterologist, Dr. Ira Michaelson sent this video to KX News. Watch his daughter, Melody Hermel, a cardiology fellow at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, California sing a song she wrote after spending long days as a frontliner.

Thank you to all healthcare workers now and always.

It's raining from the skiesbut the waters in my eyesWe have no place to goWe have to stay alone