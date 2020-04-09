KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

Winds will come out of the south for everyone overnight, keeping overnight temperatures from falling past the 20s. With a southerly flow continuing through the day tomorrow, temperatures will warm back up into the 50s for most. A cold front will sweep across the state late tomorrow, switching the winds out of the northwest and also increasing chances for rain showers late in the day. As colder air moves in, rain showers will switch over to snow showers overnight. Accumulations look to be minimal if any at all during this time frame. A strengthening system to our southwest this weekend will bring accumulating snow to our far southwest counties. A few inches are expected in these, with little to none in locations further north. Precipitation chances lessen by Sunday and into early next week, although a stray snow shower will be possible. Temperatures during this time will be well below average, with highs running roughly 20 degrees below seasonal norms. A gradual warm-up with some sunshine looks to commence by the middle of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder