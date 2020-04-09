KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Winds will come out of the south for everyone overnight, keeping overnight temperatures from falling past the 20s. With a southerly flow continuing through the day tomorrow, temperatures will warm back up into the 50s for most. A cold front will sweep across the state late tomorrow, switching the winds out of the northwest and also increasing chances for rain showers late in the day. As colder air moves in, rain showers will switch over to snow showers overnight. Accumulations look to be minimal if any at all during this time frame. A strengthening system to our southwest this weekend will bring accumulating snow to our far southwest counties. A few inches are expected in these, with little to none in locations further north. Precipitation chances lessen by Sunday and into early next week, although a stray snow shower will be possible. Temperatures during this time will be well below average, with highs running roughly 20 degrees below seasonal norms. A gradual warm-up with some sunshine looks to commence by the middle of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Thursday, April 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Legion Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legion Baseball"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

Prom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prom"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/9"

Drive Up Notary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive Up Notary"

Mandan Officers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Officers"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/9"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/9"

Cold & sunny with a big warm-up to come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold & sunny with a big warm-up to come"

2 Mighty Missouri VO

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 Mighty Missouri VO"

Homebody Hero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homebody Hero"

Library Videos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library Videos"

Library Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library Cards"

Families Adapting to Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Families Adapting to Home"

Guardianship Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guardianship Cases"

E-Sports

Thumbnail for the video titled "E-Sports"

Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soccer"

Investigation Approved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation Approved"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge