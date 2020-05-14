KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

Thursday is opening day for Super Slide Amusement Park in Bismarck, and they had some extra help reopening this year.

The amusement park reached out to the North Dakota Safety Council for some assistance to safely reopen during the pandemic. Some of the things the park has done includes setting up sanitizing stations, limiting the number of people in the park at one time, and even painting place holders on the ground to space out those waiting in line for a ride.