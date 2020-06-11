KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

As a backdoor cold front moves across the state, winds will begin to shift out of the east. With low humidities, temperatures will fall back into the 40s and 50s by early tomorrow morning. Our northeastern counties will feel a touch of the cooler air, and here highs will reach the 70s. Elsewhere, temperatures will reach the 80s, with upper 80s for daytime highs across our southwest. Winds will strengthen out of the southeast to begin the weekend, and humidity levels will increase as a result. In addition, temperatures will warm as an upper-level ridge forms overhead. It will not be a surprise to see 90-degree readings Saturday, especially across our western counties. As energy in the atmosphere approaches, and isolated thunderstorm will not be out of the question by late Saturday near the Montana border. Better chances for rain and thunderstorms will come into the picture Sunday, with perhaps a couple storms reaching severe levels. A more active pattern is expected next week with several chances for rain, breezy conditions continuing, and slightly warmer than average temperatures.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder