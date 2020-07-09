KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

Expect mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the 50s for most. As an area of low pressure approaches from the west tomorrow, winds will increase out of the southeast in response. Humidity will increase, and the atmosphere will destabilize as an area of showers and thunderstorms move in from eastern Montana. Severe weather will be possible with these thunderstorms as they roll eastward, with large hail and strong, damaging winds the main threats. Rain will come to an end by Saturday morning, and we’ll see mostly dry weather through the weekend. However, Sunday will feature very warm temperatures with another chance for stronger thunderstorms during the evening timeframe. Persistent chances for rain and seasonally warm temperatures will remain with us through most of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

