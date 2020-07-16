KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

Shopping in a Walmart or Sam's Club will look a little different next week-- you'll have to wear a mask before stepping inside.

The decision came yesterday when Walmart announced online: "Currently about 65 percent of our more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings. To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20."