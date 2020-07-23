KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

Thunderstorm chances will remain with us through late tonight, with the best chances across our northern counties. With the amount of heat and humidity in the air, storms will have the chance to reach severe levels at times. By tomorrow, heat will remain across the viewing area, but higher humidity will be confined across our southeast. It is here that we could find more thunderstorm development, some of which again will have the potential to reach severe levels. A cold front sweeping through North Dakota Saturday will give us more chances for severe weather for one more day, before slightly cooler and drier air moves in behind the front. The end of the weekend looks to feature plenty of sunshine, with temperatures closer to seasonal averages. A quiet, dry pattern will take hold for the beginning of next week as high pressure at the surface builds in, keeping plenty of sun through the forecast period.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder