KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

Underwood School District Superintendent and candidate for State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brandt Dick joined Good Day Dakota to discuss K-12 Smart Restart and talk about points of differentiation between him and incumbent Superintendent Kirsten Baesler.

Dick is in favor of the local control. "Our state is a big geographical state, there's a lot of difference in those cases, although those cases are starting to rise up, I do appreciate the opportunity that each school district, and for us, we're right in the midst of it, and we're trying to figure out how we're gonna keep our kids safe, our staff safe, and how we're gonna make sure we educate our kids to the best of our ability," said Dick.