KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

Winds will calm as night falls, with mostly clear skies and overnight lows in the 40s. Expect more sunshine tomorrow and the beginning of a warm-up. We’ll see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s tomorrow, but by the beginning of the weekend, temperatures will be in the 80s with some locales even reaching the 90s! A big pattern change will begin to take shape by Sunday, bringing a strong cold front across the state to end the weekend. Daytime highs will reach the 70s to the north, while neighborhoods across the south could squeak out one more afternoon in the 80s. As the cold front pushes through Sunday night, expect rain chances to pick up, with the best chances across our western counties. Temperatures will drop considerably, with daytime highs on Monday being set early in the morning. It’s not out of the question that snow could mix in at times, although accumulations are not expected. Frost will be a strong possibility by Tuesday and Wednesday morning with clearing skies. Temperatures will slowly modify but remain below average through the rest of the week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder