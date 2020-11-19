KX Storm Team Thursday Morning Forecast

An area of precipitation will work its way through the state over the morning hours and into the early afternoon. Precipitation type will depend on the northerly extent, with mostly snow towards the Canadian border and rain across the south. In between, mostly through the US2 corridor, is where we’ll find the best chance for freezing rain. Although any accumulations appear to be light, even just a little will make for treacherous road conditions, and as such a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the northern half of the state. Precipitation will end from west to east by the afternoon, and daytime highs will reach the upper 20s to mid-40s north to south respectively. It will also remain breezy with winds mostly out of the west. Look for a cold night tonight with teens and 20s, followed by a cold day to end the week with highs in the 20s and the 30s. Temperatures will rebound on Saturday with increasing clouds before cooling back down Sunday as another weak front pushes through. Our pattern will remain mostly dry with seasonal temperatures through the first half of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder