KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

A cold front will bring strong northerly winds overnight and plummeting temperatures. A few areas of snow will develop tonight, and combined with strong winds, will create dangerous travel conditions as visibilities lower in areas of blowing snow. Accumulations will generally be light, but some locales across our northwest may pick up 3-5″. An additional hazard will be dangerous wind chills, particularly by tomorrow morning. Winds gusting over 50 mph at times will create wind chills in the 20s and 30s below 0F. Tomorrow’s daytime highs will range from the single digits across our eastern counties, and 20s further west. A temperature gradient of warmer air west and colder east will set up again for Christmas Eve. After a very cold start to Thursday morning, highs will warm into the 30s west, and into the 20s east. A very mild and pleasant Christmas is expected this year, as daytime highs climb into the 30s and 40s with plenty of sunshine. In fact, Christmas Day itself will be the warmest in the 7-Day forecast period, as more seasonal late-December air settles in for the weekend and into early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder