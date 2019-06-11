KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the deployment of NATO troops in an operation that helped stop a Serb military crackdown on ethnic Albanians that left more than 10,000 dead.

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton, ex-Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and ex-NATO commander Wesley Clark are joined by other world leaders at Skenderbeu Square downtown the capital, Pristina on Wednesday.