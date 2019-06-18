KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms may develop tonight, with everyone dropping into the 50s. Tomorrow will see a warm front advance into the western portion of North Dakota. Closer to the front, temperatures will reach the 70s, with highs in the 60s further east. In addition, thunderstorms may develop out west by the afternoon. Storms may become strong to severe with large hail and strong winds the primary threats. Storms will advance across the state tomorrow night, with a few residual showers by Thursday morning. Another system arrives Friday, with more widespread rain. Temperatures will be quite cool with this system, so the severe thunderstorm chance at this point looks low. There will be a small chance for precipitation this weekend, with temperatures remaining slightly below their seasonal norms.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder