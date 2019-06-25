KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

We’ll have mostly clear skies tonight over North Dakota, with an outside chance for a shower across our southern counties overnight. Tomorrow most of us we’ll see plenty of sunshine through the day, with temperatures warming into the 80s and increasing humidity. Thunderstorms will form in eastern Montana and northwest South Dakota tomorrow evening, and will have the chance to be severe. These storms may congeal into an MCS late tomorrow night, and move into southwest North Dakota. There will be a threat of severe weather with this storm complex. Strong winds will be the primary threat. By Thursday evening, more thunderstorm development will occur in northeastern Montana, and these storms will again have the potential to form into an MCS and propagate across North Dakota overnight. There is still a question about how strong the storms may be owing to a variety of factors, but severe weather with strong winds and large hail cannot be ruled out overnight into Friday morning. The threat for storms will continue into the weekend, with temperatures warming into the 90s potentially. This, combined with the higher humidity levels, could lead to very hot heat indices. Temperatures will cool down slightly to end the weekend, but chances for rain and thunderstorms look to persist into next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder