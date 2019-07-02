KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) — A shooting that caused panic at a mall near San Francisco on Tuesday wounded at least two people and led to region-wide transit delays at rush hour as police stopped a train to search for suspects, authorities said.

The San Bruno Police Department urged people to stay away from the Shops at Tanforan as officers investigate the gunfire that erupted around 4 p.m. and sent shoppers scrambling for exits. Police planned an evening press conference to provide more details.