KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

A surface low pressure system will slowly move away to the east overnight. As it does so, rain will wrap in behind it, bringing additional precipitation to most of the state. After midnight, the rain will begin to taper off from west to east. By sunrise, most of our viewing area will be dry. High pressure then begins to build in tomorrow. This will quickly clear our skies bringing sunshine to most for the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s, but the heat is really turned up by the end of the week. Highs will begin to approach 90, and this above average warmth will continue into at least early next week. There will be several outside chances for rain and thunderstorms, particularly across the north.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder