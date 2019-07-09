KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

Tuesday night's thunderstorm shook Bismarck, especially the south end of town. Now, city officials are dealing with the aftermath.

Officials say a major flood area is the whole south side of Bismarck because it is flat and it takes a while for the water to go down the drains. And with slow drains, the excess water has nowhere to go but onto the pavement. With the river rising due to ongoing Garrison Dam releases, that doesn't help either.