KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

A program designed to help people get rid of their old or unwanted pesticides collected an all-time record amount.

Project Safe Send collected more than 260 tons of unusable pesticides. Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring said more than 350 North Dakota farmers, ranchers and homeowners took part. He went on to say this demonstrates the continued need for this type of program in the state. Larimore collected the largest amount with a little over 126-thousand pounds.