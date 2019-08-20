KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

With drier air in place and mostly clear skies tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and 50s. More sunshine is on tap tomorrow, although highs will remain slightly below average. Our pattern will begin to change heading into Thursday, as an active jet stream will bring several storm systems across the state. Rain chances will increase dramatically late Thursday night into much of Friday. There will be a chance for severe weather across our west late Thursday evening. Another wave of precipitation will arrive Saturday, and yet another looks possible Sunday. In addition, winds will be quiet strong, particularly Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will remain slightly below average through the forecast period.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder